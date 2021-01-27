4 Soldiers Injured In Grenade Attack By Terrorists In J&K

4 soldiers sustained injuries when terrorists lobbed a grenade, said a spokesman. (Representational)

Four soldiers were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, a spokesman said.

The injured soldiers were provided first aid locally and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar for treatment, the spokesman said.

"Four soldiers sustained splinter injuries when terrorists lobbed a grenade on a road opening party of the Army at Shamsipora in Anantnag district," he added.

