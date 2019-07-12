4 Rebel Lawmakers From Karnataka Visit Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai

The four legislators visited the temple located in central Mumbai.

Amid the political turmoil in Karnataka, four of the fourteen rebel lawmakers from the state who are camping in Mumbai, on Friday visited the famous Siddhivinayak temple in the maximum city and offered prayers to Lord Ganesh.

The four legislators, Byrathi Basavraj, S T Somashekar, Shivaram Hebbar and B C Patil, visited the temple located in central Mumbai.

They were among the 14 rebel MLAs from Karnataka who returned to a luxury hotel in Mumbai on Thursday evening after submitting their resignations to the Assembly Speaker in Bengaluru.

The rebel MLAs of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition have returned to the Renaissance Hotel in suburban Powai, where they would be staying for another two days.

The legislators have been camping in Mumbai since last Saturday after resigning and withdrawing support to the 13-month-old JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka, bringing it on the verge of collapse.

The 11-day monsoon session of the Karnataka Legislature began on Friday.

