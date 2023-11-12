4 Of Family From Madhya Pradesh Killed In Rajasthan Road Accident: Cops

The accident took place around 12.30 am.

Four members of a family from Madhya Pradesh died in Rajasthan's Bundi district in the early hours of Sunday when their car collided with a truck on National Highway 52, police said. The incident occurred in the Hindoli police station area when the victims were headed for Pushkar, they said.

The victims were identified as Devi Singh (50), his wife Maankhor Kanwar (45), his brother Rajaram (40) and nephew Jitendra (20), all residents of Gangukhedi village in Agar-Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh.

The accident took place around 12.30 am when the SUV carrying the four people rammed into a heavy-duty truck from behind near Hindoli town, Circle Inspector at Hindoli police station Manoj Sikarwal said.

The SUV was probably speeding and it seems that the truck ahead applied its brakes all of a sudden, causing the vehicle to ram into it, he said.

Three people died on the spot and the woman succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital on Sunday morning, the official said.

The truck driver fled the spot leaving his vehicle behind, Sikarwal said, adding that efforts were underway to nab him.

The bodies are at a mortuary and post-mortem examinations will be conducted later in the day after their family members arrive, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)