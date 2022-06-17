4 Minors Killed In Meghalaya Landslide After Heavy Rain

The Meghalaya government has formed four committees to look into four regions of the state.

Incessant rainfall in Meghalaya caused a landslide in Darrang village on Darrang Shnongpdeng Road under Dawki Police Station limits in the West Jaintia Hills district. The restoration work is underway at present.

Several roads were also damaged by landslides in the East Khasi Hills district.

Four minors were killed and two injured in a landslide that occurred at Laitlarem village under Mawphlang C&RD block in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district yesterday.

All the children killed were under the age of 10, and two of them were two girls . The injured persons are being given treatment at Mawphlang CHC.

According to the district administration, one residential house was destroyed by the overflowing mud.

The BDO, along with the team from PWD, Medical officer and police, rushed to the spot to assess the situation and on reaching the spot, the team found that three children lost their lives on the spot while one injured child, shifted to the hospital, died during transit.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each of the dead. Mr Sangma also held a review meeting to assess the situation in the state's Garo Hills region which has been hit by landslides and floods last week.

The meeting held at Tura was attended by the Deputy Commissioners, Superintendent of Police and district officials in the three worst-affected districts of West Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills and South Garo Hills District.

During the meeting, officials apprised the Meghalaya Chief Minister of the different relief measures that are being taken in their respective jurisdictions while informing them that the situation in most areas is returning to normal due to receding flood waters.

The officials reported damage to road infrastructure, houses and property in all three districts. Agriculture and farming activities have also been badly affected.

The Meghalaya Chief Minister instructed all officials to actively engage and extend all possible assistance so that emergency relief measures reach the flood-affected people and families at the earliest.

