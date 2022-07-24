4 Members Of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Gang Arrested In Haryana

All the arrested persons are active members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police said. (FILE)

Haryana police have arrested four notorious criminals of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from village Babyal adjoining Ambala Cantonment. The team recovered three pistols and 22 live cartridges from their possession after their arrest on Saturday night, police said.

Those who have been arrested are Shashank Pande, Sahil alias Bagga, Ashwani alias Maneesh and Banti. One of the accused Shashank belonged to Gorakhpur (UP) while the other three hailed from Ambala, they said.

Police said that after getting a tip the police laid a trap and nabbed them near the cremation ground of village Babyal.

"All the arrested persons are active members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang," said a police official.

Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the law against them on Sunday. Police said further investigations in the case are in progress.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)