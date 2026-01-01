4 Killed As Car Collides With Truck Near Bridge In Himachal Pradesh: Cops

At least four people lost their lives after a car collided with a truck near the Bhootnath Bridge in the Kullu police station area on Thursday, police said.

Those dead have been identified as Satpal, Kashish, Ankita and Ritanjali.

According to Kullu Superintendent of Police Madan Lal Kaushal, the accident occurred when a car lost balance and rammed into a truck. Three people died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries while being taken to the hospital.

"In the Kullu police station area near the Bhootnath Bridge, a car got disbalanced and collided with a truck. Three people died on the spot, and one died while being taken to the hospital, resulting in a total of 4 deaths. The people who have lost their lives are: Satpal, Kashish, Ankita and Ritanjali," SP Kaushal told ANI.

"Further action is being taken," the SP added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)