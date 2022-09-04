4 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 20 Crore Recovered From Delhi: Police

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused.(Representational)

Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) arrested an Afghan national with 4 kg of heroin worth Rs 20 crore from the Vasant Kunj area in the national capital, informed Gujarat Police on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Wadiullah Rahimulla.

"Based on the information provided by Surat Crime Branch unit to Gujarat ATS, an Afghani named Wadiullah Rahimulla was arrested with 4 kg of heroin from Vasant Kunj area of Delhi," said police.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused.

Earlier on Friday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 200 kg of ganja worth Rs 4 crore in Mumbai.

"210 kgs ganja worth Rs 4 crore and a vehicle used for transportation have been seized and one person arrested," said NCB officials.

As per reports, the drug was being transported to Mumbai and adjoining areas.

Assam Police had also seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 12 lakh and apprehended two drug peddlers in the Karimganj district on late Thursday night.

Based on secret information, a team of Karimganj district police led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gitartha Dev Sarma launched an operation and intercepted a four-wheeler in the Bhanga area in the district and seized 131 grams of heroin and three packets of Yaba tablets weighing about 66 grams from the vehicle.

Last month, the Assam Police had seized 92.550 kg of ganja and arrested one person.

According to Police, the arrested person has been identified as Koilash Das.

Earlier on August 27, the NCB carried out raids in the Ghatkopar area in Mumbai and arrested a 24-year-old youth.

According to NCB, the arrested person, Subham Bhagat, is a gym trainer and used to smuggle drugs.

NCB had received secret information and on the basis of that, raids were conducted at the house of Subham and recovered different types of drugs.

NCB said it recovered ganja, charas, LSG paper and other drugs from his house.

The NCB registered a case against him and presented him before the court. The court sent him to NCB custody for two days.

NCB officials said that many more people are associated with Subham in the drug dealing and more arrests will soon be made.

