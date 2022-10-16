4 Injured After Maharashtra Bus Hits Several Vehicles On Highway

At least four persons were injured after a MSRTC bus rammed into several vehicles. (Representational)

At least four persons were injured after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus rammed into several vehicles in Pashan area of Pune city on Sunday apparently due to a brake failure, police said.

The accident took place near Pashan-Sus Khind Road on the Mumbai-Bangalore national highway, they said.

"A 'Shivshahi' bus was travelling from Borivali to Satara. When it reached close to Pashan lake, it hit several four-wheelers and a two-wheeler, leaving four to five persons injured," a police official said.

"As per the preliminary information, the driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle after its brakes failed," he said, adding that the injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are being treated.

Investigation into the accident is on, the official said.

