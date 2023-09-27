4 Including 2 Cops Killed As Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In J&K

Later, Ahmed succumbed to injuries in the hospital, the officials said. (Representational)

A special police officer (SPO) and policeman were killed and two others were injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Wednesday, officials said.

The accident took place near a dam at Chanderkote, they said.

SPO Swami Raj died in the accident while the injured -- including police personnel Sewa Singh and Parvaiz Ahmed -- have been hospitalised, they said.

Later, Ahmed succumbed to injuries in the hospital, the officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)