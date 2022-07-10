4 Houses, 3 Vehicles Seized In Jammu And Kashmir For Aiding Terrorists

The accused have provided shelter and all logistic support to the terrorists, police said.

Four residential houses and three vehicles were seized in Jammu and Kashmir today for providing assistance in terror activities, the police said on Sunday.

"Under different PHQ orders, sanctions have been accorded for the attachment of four residential houses which were involved in harbouring and providing assistance to carry out terrorist activities. Besides, sanctions were also accorded for the seizure of three vehicles including one two-wheeler used for unlawful activities," cops said.

During investigations, it was found that three residential houses were used for providing assistance to three terrorists involved in a terrorist attack on CRPF personnel deployed for Road Opening Party (ROP) duties at Lawypora National Highway in Srinagar, police said.

In the said terror incident, four CRPF personnel got injured and two of them succumbed to their injuries. During the investigation, it was also revealed that the accused have provided shelter and all logistic support to the terrorists in their houses several times to carry out a terrorist attack.

The accused have been identified as Mohd Yousuf Sofi, Khursheed Ahmad, and Rameez Ahmad Mir. They have been charged under sections 120-B, 302, 307, 392 IPC 7/27, 7/27 A Act 16,18, 20, and UAPA at the Police Station in Parimpora.

In another case, it was found that the residential house of Ab Rehman Bhat was used for terror activities as his son Ashiq Hussain Bhat was allegedly harbouring terrorists in it. "In view of the facts, circumstances and evidence collected during the investigation of the, it has been proved that the immovable property i.e. residential house, represented 'Proceeds of Terrorism'," police said.

Several vehicles -- a four-wheeler, a three-wheeler and a two-wheeler -- were also used for carrying out terrorist activities

"In exercise of powers conferred by section 25 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 DGP J&K has accorded sanction for attachment/seizure of the immovable/movable properties in these cases," read an official statement.

"Pertinent to mention here that during the year 2021 PHQ has accorded sanction for the seizure of 75 vehicles, (which include mostly four-wheelers and two-wheelers), 05 houses, 06 shops, land and cash under UAPA," it concluded.

