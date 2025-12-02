4 Dead In Rain-Related Incidents As Cyclone Ditwah Skirts Tamil Nadu Coast

Four people have died in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu as Cyclone Ditwah remained close to state's coast, bring heavy rains.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran today said, "Two people died in Mayiladuthurai and Villupuram due to electricity accidents, and two others in Thoothukudi and Thanjavur due to wall collapse".

With respect to livestock and property losses, he added that 582 cattle have been lost and 1,601 properties, including huts and houses, are damaged. The government is yet to announce any compensation.

Sharing the quantum of losses after the first spell of monsoon in October, Ramachandran said 85,500 hectares of crops were damaged in Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, and Thanjavur districts. The government would pay a compensation of Rs 20,000 per hectare for crop losses.

In Tiruvarur, a 35-year-old farmer told NDTV that his paddy field over a few acres is completely under water. He added, "We spent Rs 35,000 an acre so far. In our village alone, we've lost crops on 15 acres of land." He said the area is not well-drained, which leads to repeated crop losses in Kaavanur, Karuppur, Pachakkad, Suranur, and Tundathur villages.

Cyclone Ditwah has weakened into a depression as of Tuesday evening. The weather office has forecast it would move slowly south westwards towards north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts before weakening into a well-marked low-pressure.

The Minister said the state government isn't taking any chances. "154 relief camps are ready in Chennai. 11 NDRF teams continue to be deployed in Chennai to assist with relief efforts, with a total of 330 personnel," Ramachandran said.

(With inputs from Abinaya Kumarasamy)