4 Dead As Vehicle Falls In Quarry In Chhattisgarh: Cops

As many as four people died, and one minor girl survived after a car lost control and fell into a quarry in Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district of Chhattisgarh.

Police Station in-charge Vijay Chowdhary informed that the five were returning to Timarlaga village from Odisha. While trying to reverse the car, the driver lost control and it fell into a quarry.

Out of the five, one girl was able to swim and come out of the quarry. The locals informed the police about the incident.

The police reached the spot and started the rescue operation. Four bodies were recovered, out of which two have been identified as Mahendra Patel and Meenu Patel.

The car was also taken out of the quarry.

The police have started the investigation from all aspects, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

