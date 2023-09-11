Hand Pumps Sealed In Madhya Pradesh Village Over Suspected Viral Outbreak

Officials suspect there is an outbreak of viral infection in the village (Representational)

Four people have died and six others have been hospitalised with vomiting, loose motions, and fever since September 6 in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, an official said on Monday.

Five hand pumps in the Tikuria village of the district, from which its 800 residents draw water for drinking, have been sealed, he said.

"We suspect there is an outbreak of viral infection in Tikuria village. We have asked the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department to collect water samples from the sealed hand pumps and get them tested for the presence of bacteria, etc.," Satna Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr LK Tiwari told news agency PTI.

On September 6, one Raja Kol (45) was rushed to the hospital when he began vomiting and had loose motions and fever. He was discharged the next day.

"However, on September 7, he died at home. On September 8, one Raj Kol showed the same symptoms and he died on his way to the hospital. On Sunday, Kemla Kol (90) and Duasia Kol Bai (80) died but due to natural causes," Dr Tiwari said.

The condition of Tikuria residents Satish Kol (9), Amit Kol (4), Durga Kol (2), Ragini Kol (9), Neeraj Kol (9), and Chandu Kol (50), who are hospitalised, is improving, he added.

A medical team has been stationed in the village, 12 kilometers from the district headquarters, to monitor the situation, the official said.

Those who died and the ones hospitalised belong to the Kol tribe, who mainly live in Madhya Pradesh and some parts of Maharashtra and Odisha, local officials informed.