4 Dead, 10 Seriously Ill After Drinking Spurious Liquor In Kanpur

The incident came to light this morning when Rajendra Kumar (48) and Ratnesh Shukla (51) were found dead in their houses, SP (rural) Pradyumna Singh said.
Of the 12 people admitted to different hospitals, including Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) hospital and Naraina Institute, in a serious condition, retired SI, Jagjeevan Ram (62) and Umesh (30) died while undergoing treatment, he said.
The officer said that according to the relatives of the victims, all of them had consumed liquor purchased from a government liquor shop.
CommentsDr Saurabh Agarwal of the LLR's medicine department, who was attending to the victims, said that they had consumed spurious liquor.
