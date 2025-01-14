Advertisement
4 Arrested In UP Over Forced Religious Conversion: Cops

According to a complaint filed by some Hindu right groups, a 'mazaar' was built at one Ajit Kumar's house in the Purvi Taros Mohalla, where a religious ceremony (urs) was being conducted.

Read Time: 1 min
Police said an FIR was registered in connection with the matter on Saturday. (Representational)
Hamirpur, UP:

Four people were arrested in Maudaha area here for allegedly trying to convert a Hindu family under the pretext of curing an illness, police said on Monday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manoj Kumar Gupta said an FIR was registered in connection with the matter on Saturday.

Nooruddin, Khalid, Irfan, and Mohammad Hanif, were arrested the same day and booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

A fifth, Meraj Hasan, is being looked for.

Bajrang Dal's former district convenor Ashish Singh claimed the accused lured and misled a Dalit family into conversion.

According to a complaint filed by some Hindu right groups, a 'mazaar' was built at one Ajit Kumar's house in the Purvi Taros Mohalla, where a religious ceremony (urs) was being conducted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

