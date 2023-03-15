4 Arrested For Duping People Of Rs 1 Crore Through Fake Websites

One laptop and five mobile phones in the crime have been recovered. (Representational)

Four men were arrested for allegedly duping people of more than Rs 1 crore by offering pens, belts and bags on heavy discounts using fake websites created in the name of a luxury company, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Hardeep Harnal (35), a native of Punjab, Himanshu Verma (27) of Uttar Pradesh, Sharafat Ali (29) of Haryana, and Sagar Bagga (30) of Delhi, they said.

According to police, the Delhi High Court had referred several matters of trademarks and copyright violations pertaining to many leading companies to Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police where the imposters had created many fake websites of the company to dupe customers by offering huge discounts on articles including pens, belts and bags.

During investigation, police gathered technical information of the fake websites and checked them. On the basis of technical investigation, police arrested the four accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Prashant Gautam said.

It was revealed that the accused were using many fake websites which were similar to that of the complainant firm and were receiving hefty amount in the name of providing the complainant firm's products, the DCP said.

One laptop and five mobile phones used by the accused in the crime have been recovered, police added.

