4 Anti-Terror Ops, 13 Officers: Gallantry Awards For Delhi Police Special Cell

Thirteen officers of Delhi Police's Special Cell have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) on the 77th Republic Day for their role in four major high-risk counter-terror operations that neutralised major threats to the national capital.

The officers were involved in separate encounters with terrorists linked to Hizbul Mujahideen, ISIS and the Khalistan Tiger Force, even as they faced heavy gunfire and imminent threats during the operations.

Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Intercepted

A three-member team led by Additional Commissioner of Police, Pramod Singh Kushwaha, along with Sub Inspector Rajeev Kumar and Sub Inspector Shibu RS, intercepted a wanted category terrorist in Mayur Vihar near the DND toll plaza.

The terrorist, Javed Ahmed Mattu alias Irshad Ahmed Malla alias Ehsan, a senior Hizbul Mujahideen commander with a Rs 10 lakh reward and wanted in 11 terror cases in Jammu and Kashmir, opened indiscriminate fire during the interception.

Mattu was allegedly a key conspirator in the killing of five security personnel and had executed multiple attacks, including an RPG and grenade attack on the Sopore SP's residence, an IED blast at police station Sopore, and grenade attacks on CRPF camps and other installations.

ISIS Module Neutralised

In another operation near Tughlaqabad village, a team led by inspector Manoj, comprising SI Anshu Chaudhary and head constable Aleem Ahmad, engaged in a gunfight with Rizwan Ali, a Delhi resident who was wanted by the National Investigation Agency, with a reward of Rs 3 lakh to his name.

Rizwan had allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS and was operating under instructions from a Pakistan-based handler. His module had assembled and tested IEDs, procured weapons and conducted reconnaissance of sensitive locations across Mumbai, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

During the encounter, two officers were hit by bullets that were stopped by their bulletproof vests.

Khalistan Tiger Force Operatives Arrested

A four-member team led by inspector Amit Nara, with SI Brajpal Singh, SI Satish Kumar and SI Udham Singh, intercepted two-armed criminals near Mayur Vihar linked to Canada-based designated terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla of the Khalistan Tiger Force.

The suspects opened fire during the encounter, injuring two officers whose BP vests prevented fatal injuries.

Investigations revealed the accused were in Delhi to expand Khalistani terror activities orchestrated from abroad, including assassinations, grenade attacks, as well as drug trafficking in Punjab.

Grenade Threat Foiled At ISBT

In an operation near Sarai Kale Khan ISBT on Ring Road, a team led by inspector Nishant, along with inspector Manjit Jaglan and SI Amit Bhati, arrested two more operatives linked to fugitive gangster, Arsh Dalla.

During the operation, one of the accused had pulled out a high-explosive grenade and was overpowered seconds before he could remove the safety pin, preventing a major catastrophe in a crowded public area.