39 Injured As Bus Plunges Into Gorge In Himachal Pradesh's Kangra

The injured were taken to the civil hospital in Jawali (Representational)

At least 39 people were injured after a private bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Monday, officials said.

The bus belonging to Tanmay Bus Service fell into the 200-ft deep gorge near the Haren crusher barrier when it was on its way to Jawali, Kangra Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan said.

The senior police officer told PTI that the injured persons have been taken to the civil hospital in Jawali.

Eleven of them, who are seriously injured, have been referred to the Tanda medical college while others have, on their own, visited a Pathankot hospital in Punjab for treatment, he added.

A case has been registered in this regard and investigation is on to ascertain the cause behind the accident, he added.

