37 Per Cent Of Country's Active Covid Cases In Kerala, Shows Government Data

The weekly positivity rate in Kerala has been between 10.5 per cent and 14.8 per cent. (File)

The roller-coaster Covid figure in Kerala, many say, is the harbinger of the third wave of the virus in the country, expected to arrive by the next week. Of the 4.03 lakh active cases in the country, 1.5 lakh are from Kerala alone accounting for more than 37 per cent of the cases, said government sources. Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope yesterday said "The surge in cases in Kerala can be seen as the beginning of the third wave".

The Union Health Ministry has sent a six-member team -- headed by National Centre for Disease Control Director S K Singh -- to the state to help with Covid management.

In May, when the second wave of Covid was ripping through the country, Kerala was reporting a high of more than 43,000 new cases every day.

But the numbers started dropping soon and reached a low by the first week of June.

The respite was short -- from the third week of June the number of daily fresh cases has been on a consistent rise. Over the last 8 weeks, the state has seen a 13 per cent rise in the daily cases, sources said.

Recently, Kerala reported more than 22,000 new cases a day -- more than halfway to the numbers of May.



The number of fatalities is also rising. More than 150 deaths were reported this morning, though the figure is a drop from 227 -- reported in the first week of June. Over the last eight weeks, the range of deaths per day has been between 97 and 174.

The weekly positivity rate has been between 10.5 per cent and 14.8 per cent. The figure has not dropped below 10 per cent in the last eight weeks.



The average daily tests however have dropped by 13 per cent over the last eight weeks.

Between June 3 to June 9, the average daily tests were more than 1,11,000. From June 22nd to July 28, the average has dropped to 96,00,500.