35-Year-Old Sets Himself Ablaze Over Wife's 'Fifth Marriage', Dies

The woman had also filed a case of dowry harassment against the man.

A 35-year-old man, who had set himself on fire in Indore last week following a dispute with his wife - whom he accused of marrying for a fifth time - succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, police said.

The man who died was the fourth husband of the woman, an official said, adding that police are investigating whether her purported marriage for a fifth time was the trigger behind the suicide.

"The deceased, Sunil Lohani, was the fourth husband of the woman, whom he married in 2018. However, their relations turned sour last year and the woman started living with her parents," police inspector Shailendra Singh Jadone told PTI.

The woman had also filed a case against Lohani for dowry harassment. He was possibly fed up with the court case and took the extreme step, he added.

Lohani had shot a video of himself before committing suicide and circulated it on social media with a suicide note purportedly stating that he was upset with his wife marrying for a fifth time.

On the issue of the fifth marriage, Mr Jadone said police are verifying it.

The CCTV camera of a nearby house had captured Lohani dousing himself with petrol before setting himself ablaze in the Juni area, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)