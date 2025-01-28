35 Weapons, Ammunition Seized From Manipur In Army, Assam Rifles Joint Ops

In a series of successful joint operations, Indian Army including Assam Rifles in coordination with Manipur Police and other security forces, recovered 35 weapons, ammunition and warlike stores from both hill and valley regions in the districts of Thoubal, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur, Churchandpur, Imphal West, Noney, Jidribam and Kakching in Manipur.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Indian Army, in coordination with Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a joint operation in Lungkhongjang ridge North of Bungte Chiru village in Bishnupur district and recovered one modified sniper rifle, five 9 mm pistols, two single barrel rifles, grenades, ammunition and war like stores.

Based on specific inputs, Indian Army launched another operation in near Khuga river and fringes of Dampi Ridge located at border areas of Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts in collaboration with CRPF and Manipur Police and recovered one 9mm Sub Machine Gun, one .303 rifle, one pistol, one single barrel breach loaded gun, one country made mortar, one grenade launcher, grenades ammunition and war like stores.

In Tengnoupal district, Assam Rifles on receiving specific intelligence of attempts of infiltration on 20 January 2025 along the Indo-Myanmar Borde near Yangoupokpi, laid ambushes along the likely infiltration route, and apprehended a cadre. On questioning the arrested individual stated his affiliation with the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL).

An intelligence-based operation of presence of arms and ammunition launched by Assam Rifles in general area Maohing, Noney District on 20 Jan 25 resulted in recovery of a 9mm country made pistol, one .303 rifle, one improvised projectile launcher, grenades, ammunition and war like stores.

On 23 Jan 25, intelligence based joint operations was conducted by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in general area of Ngamukhong Fungi Ching (Leingangpokpi) in Thoubal District, which resulted in recovery of one country-made pistol, one single-bore country-made rifle, ten No. 36 hand grenades ammunition and war like stores.

On the same day, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Manipur Police including Commando Teams, launched in the area between Heirok and Wangjing in Thoubal district, apprehended two KCP(PWG) cadres along with two 9mm pistols, ammunition and war like stores.

In Jiribam district a cordon and search operation launched by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in general area between Zairawn and Uchatol in Jiribam district on 23 Jan 25 resulted in recovery of one carbine, one single barrel gun, grenades and ammunition.

In Chandel district, the Assam Rifles conducted a successful operation on 24 January 2025 between Gamngai and Pheijang and recovered one 9mm Pistol, one locally made Mortar (Pompi), one Improvised Explosive Device (IED, (approx 1 kg), grenades, ammunition and ear like stores.

On the same day in Imphal West district, Assam Rifles, along with Manipur Police launched a joint search operation in the general area of Potsangbam Khullen Hill Range in Imphal West District and recovered, one self-loading rifle, one carbine machine gun, one .32 caliber country-made pistol, two 51mm mortars, grenades and ammunition.

In Kakching district, Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Manipur Police launched an intelligence based joint operation in the general area Thangjao Mamang Ching, on 25 January 2025 and recovered one Modified .303 Sniper Rifle, Airgun Rifle, Grenades, ammunition and war like stores.

On the same day in Imphal West District, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a joiunt search operation in general area Sekmai (Tendongyan) and recovered one .303 rifle, one 9mm pistol, one .32 caliber pistol, hand grenades and ammunition.

The apprehended individuals, recovered weapons and other items recovered in the operations have been handed over to Manipur Police.

The successful recovery of these warlike stores highlights the seamless cooperation between the Indian Army and other law enforcement agencies, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring the security and safety of the region.