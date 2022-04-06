34 J&K Minorities Killed In Terror Incidents In Last 5 Years: Home Ministry

Last year, as many as 11 people belonging to minority communities were targeted by terrorists.

Apprehensions that the Jammu and Kashmir administration is trying to change the demography of the erstwhile state is one of the reasons why attacks on minorities have increased in the last few years, police say.

"Probe in recent killings indicate that there are apprehensions among various segments that after 2019, the Centre is trying to change demography, and terrorist organisations are fueling this fear," a senior police officer in Kashmir valley indicated.

As per Ministry of Home Affairs data, as many as 34 people belonging to minority communities have lost their lives in the last five years in terrorist-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Last year, as many as 11 people belonging to minority communities were targeted by terrorists. Out of this, 9 were Hindus," a senior police officer explained.

According to him, out of nine killed five were targeted in the hub of Srinagar city leaving security forces in a tizzy.

Interestingly, the MHA data presented in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday segregated Hindus being killed into two categories - Kashmiri Pandits and other Hindus.

According to data from the last three years, as many as 14 Hindus have been killed in Anantnag, Srinagar, Kulgam, and Pulwama. Four of them were Kashmiri Pandits.

"The government has taken several measures to ensure the safety of minorities in the valley. These include robust security and intelligence grid, group security, round the clock checking of nakkas and patrolling in areas where the minorities reside besides proactive operations against terrorists," Minister of State for Home Affairs Nitya Nand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha.

In fact, the Minister also added that after the repeal of Article 370 in 2015 migrants have returned back to the Kashmir valley to take up jobs under the PM development package.

Highlighting the point that the situation in the valley has significantly improved, MHA data states that there has been a significant decline in violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per MHA data from 2014 to August 4, 2019, as many as 177 civilians and 405 security personnel were killed by terrorists but from August 5, 2019, to November 2021 the numbers dipped and 87 civilians and 99 security personnel were killed

Cases of cross border infiltration have also decreased, the data shows. In 2019, as many as 138 terrorists crossed over while in 2020 numbers came down to 51 which further dipped to 34 in 2021.

"Centre has been adopting a multi-pronged approach to contain cross border infiltration. This includes multi-tiered deployment along IB/LoC, border fencing and improved intelligence and operational coordination," MoS Nityanand Rai said in the Rajya Sabha.