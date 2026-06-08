"33% Reservation For Women Missing": Jagan Reddy's Party On TDP Rajya Sabha Nominations

The opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has launched a sharp attack on the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) over its Rajya Sabha nominations, alleging a glaring contradiction between the party's promises on women's reservation and its Rajya Sabha choice.

TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has finalised the party's candidates for the Rajya Sabha.

Sitting MP Sana Satish Babu has been renominated, while Bhashyam Ramakrishna, Founder-Chairman of Bhashyam Educational Institutions, and Chintakayala Vijay, TDP State General Secretary and son of Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, have been nominated for the Upper House.

Reacting strongly, YSRCP accused the TDP-led coalition government of failing to practice what it preaches on women's representation.

"Breaking News: 33% reservation for women has gone missing, Nara Lokesh. Last seen in speeches. Not found in the Rajya Sabha nominations made by the TDP-led coalition government," YSRCP posted on social media, taking a swipe at the ruling party's announcements on women's reservation.

The criticism comes after Chandrababu Naidu publicly endorsed TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh's proposal to ensure 33% reservation for women in legislative bodies by 2029.

Questioning the sincerity of the promise, YSRCP said, "Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh must answer one simple question. If TDP is truly committed to women's empowerment, why not give at least 33% of the upcoming Rajya Sabha seats to women? Passing resolutions at Mahanadu and making speeches about women's reservation is easy. Real commitment is shown through action, not publicity."

The opposition party said that the Rajya Sabha nominations were an immediate opportunity to demonstrate commitment towards women's empowerment but that the ruling party had failed.

"Women in Andhra Pradesh are watching closely. They do not need symbolic slogans and political drama. They need real representation in Parliament and decision-making positions," YSRCP said.

Taking the attack further, the party alleged that women-centric announcements were being used primarily for political messaging by the ruling party which shares power in the union government.

"Instead of using women's issues for headlines and branding, Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh should prove their sincerity by allotting Rajya Sabha seats to women candidates. This is the real test of their commitment towards women's empowerment and political equality," the YSRCP added.

During the second day of TDP's Mahanadu in Mangalgiri in Guntur earlier, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had backed his son and party working president Lokesh's proposal for 33 per cent reservation for women and said that if a national consensus on women's reservation was delayed, the TDP would take steps to ensure greater representation for women within the party and in Andhra Pradesh's legislative Assembly and council.

However as the party has finalised its upper house nominations, YSRCP has turned the issue into a fresh flashpoint between the ruling NDA alliance and the opposition over women's reservation in politics.

