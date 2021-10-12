Case Against 32 Tihar Jail Officials Allegedly Complicit With Ex-Unitech Owners

A letter has been sent to Tihar Jail, Home Minister for action against officials (File)

An FIR was registered in the Delhi Police Crime Branch under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act on Tuesday after 32 Tihar Jail officials were found to be complicit with former Unitech promoters Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra.

A letter has been sent to Tihar Jail and the Home Ministry for action to be taken in the case.

Action will be taken on receipt of the letter from Delhi Police, prison officials said on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court had ordered a full-fledged probe into the collusion of Tihar Jail officials who allegedly helped ex-Unitech promoters Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra run a secret office from jail.

