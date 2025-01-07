31 Dogs Thrown Off Bridge In Telangana, 20 Killed: Cops

As many as 20 dogs died and 11 were injured after allegedly being thrown from a bridge by unidentified persons in Sangareddy district of Telangana, police said on Tuesday.

Volunteers from an animal welfare organisation lodged a complaint, stating that the dogs were dumped from a bridge near Eddumailaram village. The incident was reported on January 4.

A police official at Indrakaran police station said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS, and an investigation is underway.

Police are also probing whether the dogs were killed elsewhere and later dumped from the bridge.

A post-mortem was conducted on the 20 dead dogs, and samples have been sent to the forensic science laboratory (FSL) to determine if the animals were poisoned, police added.

The police further stated that out of the 31 dogs, 20 were found dead, while 11 injured dogs were handed over to the organisation and shifted to a shelter in Nagole. The investigation is on.

