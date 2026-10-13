'30 Successful Years In India': Devendra Fadnavis Meets Bloomberg Co-Founder

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed three-time former New York mayor and co-founder of Bloomberg L.P., Michael Bloomberg on his visit to Mumbai.

"It was an absolute delight to welcome and meet Mr Michael Bloomberg in Mumbai, as Bloomberg celebrates 30 successful years in India! It was nostalgic to recollect our previous meetings in the US and Mumbai, when I had newly become the Chief Minister first time. Ongoing projects in collaboration with our government and Bloomberg Philanthropies on road safety, health data also got discussed," Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

"Wishing great success to the upcoming Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026 being held at New Delhi, with an apt theme A World in Play: Defining the New Levers of Power,' Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in a post on X.

"Congratulations to Mr Michael Bloomberg and entire team on this successful journey of 30 years in India and with India! Headquartered in Mumbai and an office in Pune makes it even more special for Maharashtra. It was lovely to have you in Mumbai!," Chief Minister Fadnavis added.

Commenting on the meeting, Michael Bloomberg said, "I had a productive meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today about Bloomberg's 30 years in India, our growing partnership in Maharashtra, and Bloomberg Philanthropies's work to tackle important public health challenges and improve lives.

Michael Rubens Bloomberg is an American businessman and politician. He is the majority owner and co-founder of Bloomberg L.P., and was its CEO from 1981 to 2001, and again from 2014 to 2023. He served as the 109th mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013.

Bloomberg Philanthropies works across several key sectors in India to support sustainable development, public health, and urban growth.

Working with cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, Bloomberg Philanthropies supports data-driven street designs, pedestrian safety, helmet enforcement, and speed reduction initiatives. These efforts have contributed to measurable drops in traffic and pedestrian fatalities in major Indian metros.

It also works with Indian Post to train postal workers to provide vision screenings and affordable spectacles directly in local communities. It also works in Climate and Clean Energy Finance, Smart Cities Mission and Renewable Energy.