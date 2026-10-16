New Modern Metro Coaches For Mumbai Unveiled

With Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declaring 2027 to be designated as the "Metro Year" with at least 70 km of Metro corridors completed by 2027 rolling stock suppliers are also pushing the pedal on production of coaches and rolling stock for these new lines.

"Mumbai' next chapter of urban mobility is here! Delivered in a record time of 14 months, we today unveiled the first trainset for Mumbai Metro Line 4 and 4A at Alstom Manufacturing Site Sri City. An incredible milestone for Team Alstom India, this achievement is a true testament to the power of collaboration, dedication and shared vision. Alongside the Government of Maharashtra, MMRDA and L&T, we are bringing advanced metro technology to Mumbai and Thane," Alstom India said in a statement.

"Equipped with advanced signalling and designed for safe, comfortable and accessible travel, these trains will help strengthen connectivity and make daily commute easier for millions. Designed in Bangalore, manufactured in Sri City, propulsion from Coimbatore and bogies from Savli, the delivery reinforces our commitment to the Atmanirbhar Bharat Vision," Alstom India added.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has promised Mumbaikars completion of several undergoing metro projects by next year which will add at least 70km of Metro corridors to be completed by 2027.

"Accelerating Connectivity, Mobility and Infrastructure Development Chaired a 'CMO War Room' meeting to review various infrastructure projects at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai. Directed that 2027 be designated as the 'Metro Year', with at least 70 km of Metro corridors completed by 2027. Instructed officials to accelerate work to expand the 36-km Metro corridor completion planned by December 2026 to 50 km. Directed that infrastructure projects achieve at least 50% mechanisation to address labour shortages and ensure timely completion,' Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis said.

Alstom says it is supporting the government's modernisation initiatives by being at the forefront of introducing several breakthrough technologies in India with world class rolling stock, rail equipment and infrastructure, signalling and services. The company adds it is fully aligned with India's vision of Make-in-India and Atmanirbhar Bharat and remains deeply committed to strengthening its local sourcing and supply chain ecosystem.

The first of 39 driverless Metropolis trainset for Mumbai's Line 4 and 4A was built at a record time of 14 months. Alstom will provide rolling stock and signalling system along with five years of maintenance to Larsen & Toubro (L&T), which was awarded the contract by Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) to provide Integrated Systems Package for Mumbai Metro Line 4 & 4A.

"Our long-standing partnership with Mumbai's metro network continues to grow and we are proud to consistently deliver next generation rail solutions for the urban metro network in the city."

Olivier Loison Managing Director of Alstom India said.

Inspired by MMRDA's vision for a connected, sustainable and future-ready Mumbai, the metro trains combine global expertise adapted to Indian conditions, featuring a distinctive green-and-blue identity that reflects progress, trust and environmental responsibility. Designed for a safe speed of 90 km/h and an operational speed of 80 km/h, the trains will offer enhanced passenger comfort and accessibility through airflow-based cooling, wheelchair access and, India's first time on an Alstom train, dedicated bicycle racks to support sustainable mobility and last-mile connectivity. The train has also been developed using Alstom's Eco-design approach, with materials selected with fire-safety requirements and environmental considerations in mind.

The company supplied Metropolis trains and signalling solutions for the Mumbai Metro Aqua Line, now in commercial operation and transporting more than 1.6 million passengers per day. Alstom is also providing signalling and telecommunications solutions for Mumbai Metro Lines 2 and 7, and signalling for Lines 7A and 9.