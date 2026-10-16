Sharadiya Navratri 2026: When Is Maha Ashtami - October 18 Or 19? Check Date And Timings

Sharadiya Navratri 2026: Navratri is a nine-day festival celebrated across India with devotion and enthusiasm to worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Among the most significant days of Sharadiya Navratri are Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami, when devotees offer special prayers, observe fasts and perform rituals such as havan and Kanya Puja.

According to the Panchang, Maha Ashtami in 2026 will be observed on Monday, October 19. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Mahagauri, the eighth form of Goddess Durga.

And on Maha Navami, devotees worship Goddess Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga, which is also listed as falling on October 19.

Maha Ashtami 2026 Date And Tithi Timings

According to Drik Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi will begin at 8:27 am on October 18, 2026, and end at 10:51 am on October 19.

Maha Ashtami: Monday, October 19, 2026

Ashtami Tithi Begins: October 18, 2026, at 8:27 am

Ashtami Tithi Ends: October 19, 2026, at 10:51 am

Devotees planning to perform Kanya Puja on Maha Ashtami can complete the ritual before the Ashtami Tithi ends at 10:51 am on October 19. After this, the Navami Tithi begins, during which many devotees also perform Kanya Puja and havan.

Kanya Puja is an important tradition observed during Navratri. On Maha Ashtami, young girls are worshipped as living forms of Goddess Durga.

During the ritual, a tilak is applied to the girls' foreheads, and a sacred thread is tied around their wrists. They are then served a traditional sattvic meal, which typically includes halwa, puri and kala chana. Fruits and sweets may also be offered.

Through these rituals, devotees express their devotion to Goddess Durga and celebrate the significance of her different forms during Sharadiya Navratri.