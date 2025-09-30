Durga Ashtami Wishes 2025: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share Today

Durga Ashtami, also known as Maha Ashtami, is the eighth day in the Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations, honouring Goddess Durga's victory over the demon Mahishasura. This year, it falls on Tuesday, September 30, and holds immense spiritual significance. Devotees across India and the world observe this auspicious day with great fervour, offering prayers and performing rituals to seek the blessings of the mighty goddess.

Here are some heartfelt wishes, messages, and greetings to share with loved ones:

May Maa Durga bless you with strength, courage, and divine blessings. Happy Durga Ashtami!

Wishing you a blessed Durga Ashtami filled with joy, peace, and devotion."

May Goddess Durga empower you with the courage to conquer evil and bring positivity into your life."

Durga Ashtami reminds us that light always conquers darkness. Believe in the light within you

Happy Durga Ashtami! May Maa Durga give you strength to survive all the sweets and bhog today.

Jai Mata Di! May Durga Maa protect you from negativity and fill your life with divine strength.

May this Ashtami inspire you to conquer all your inner demons and emerge victorious.

Maa Durga is the embodiment of strength and courage. May she empower you this Durga Ashtami.

Here's to inner strength, kindness, and courage — the gifts of Goddess Durga. Wishing you a joyful and prosperous Maha Ashtami!

Let this Maha Ashtami bring new energy, new hope, and new beginnings into your life. Shubho Ashtami!

May your Durga Ashtami be as fierce, fearless, and fabulous as Maa Durga herself

WhatsApp and Facebook Statuses