30 Killed In Landslides On Vaishno Devi Route As Rain Batters North India

At least 30 people have lost their lives after heavy rains triggered a massive landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir.

SSP Reasi, Paramvir Singh, confirmed the death count to news agency ANI.

Mr Singh said, "30 people have lost their lives after heavy rains triggered a landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra," ANI reported.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra district "extremely tragic" and said he had spoken to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, assuring full support from the Centre.

In a post on X, Shah stated that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams had already been rushed to the scene soon after the incident.

"The landslide incident caused by heavy rains on the Vaishno Devi Yatra route in Jammu and Kashmir is extremely tragic. In this regard, I have spoken with the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Omar Abdullah ji, and the Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha ji. The local administration is engaged in relief and rescue operations to assist the injured, and the NDRF team is also reaching there," he wrote.

In the wake of continous rainfall, troopers from the 6th Battalion of the CRPF responded swiftly, launched rescue operations and evacuated the injured to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Katra. The team also assisted stranded pilgrims and provided essential medical and logistical support.

Rescue and Relief Operations in Ardhkuwari, Katra, Jammu region



Due to continuous heavy rain in Katra and nearby area today, landslides near Ardhkuwari injured several pilgrims. 6 Bn #CRPF's troopers swiftly launched rescue ops, safely evacuating the injured to CHC Katra. The… pic.twitter.com/eD3rKpsdMx — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) August 26, 2025

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)