Vaishno Devi Yatra Halted For Fifth Day After Landslides In Jammu And Kashmir

Vaishno Devi Yatra remained suspended on Saturday for the fifth consecutive day following landslides triggered by incessant rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir.

Many devotees from other parts of India are still staying in Katra, hoping that the yatra will resume soon and they will be able to get the darshan.

"I had hoped to do darshan of Mata, but I am getting disappointed... I hope she hears my prayers and I can do the darshan... I will stay for 2 to 4 days. I will not go until I can do the darshan. I am very hopeful, I came here for the first time," a devotee named Saroj Singh told ANI.

"I visit here every year...I believe in Mata. I will not go until I have done the darshan...There was a little anguish this time. I will not return until I have done the darshan... No matter how many days I have to stay, I will. I pray Mata ji can grant those who lost their lives a space in her feet and cure those who were injured," another devotee named Ramesh Sharma told ANI.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered the constitution of a high-level three-member committee to investigate the causes of the landslide that occurred on August 26 near Adhkuwari en route to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Jal Shakti, Jammu and Kashmir, will head the committee, which includes the Divisional Commissioner and the Inspector General of Police, Jammu. According to an official order, the committee also includes the Divisional Commissioner and the Inspector General of Police, Jammu.

The committee has been tasked with conducting a detailed investigation and submitting its report within two weeks to LG Sinha, who is also the chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), it said.

The order has stated that the Committee shall examine in detail the causes and reasons behind the incident and point out any lapses, assess responses in the form of rescue and relief measures undertaken, and suggest appropriate SOPs and measures for preventing recurrence of such incidents in the future, the order said.

On Friday, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) expressed grief over the loss of pilgrims' lives in the natural disaster on August 26 and clarified the factual details to counter misleading media reports, said an official.

In a statement issued by SMVDSB, "A few media reports have been circulating since yesterday alleging that Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra was allowed to proceed in complete disregard to weather advisories and at the expense of pilgrim safety. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) expresses deep sorrow and pain at the unfortunate loss of lives of pilgrims in the natural disaster on 26th August, and places on record the correct factual position to dispel the impression being created by the insinuating media reports. The Board categorically denies the allegations as false and baseless."

