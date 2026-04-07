30 Cops Injured In Clash As Villagers Oppose Road Connecting Odisha Mining Site

At least 30 policemen and several others were injured in a clash between the police and villagers today over a road construction project linked to a mining initiative in Odisha's Rayagada district.

The villagers and the local tribal communities had been opposing the construction of the road that would connect Shagabadi village with the mining site in Sijimali allotted to aluminium giant Vedanta Ltd.

Tensions flared when police reached the area to pacify and negotiate with the protesters. The situation spiralled out of control as the protesters threw stones at police personnel and the district administration officials.

The violent confrontation resulted in over 30 police personnel sustaining injuries, including senior officials. At least seven personnel were reported to be in a critical condition and shifted to Rayagada District Hospital. The rest are being treated at the Kashipur Community Health Centre.

In view of the law-and-order situation, the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders in the area to prevent further escalation.

Rayagada District Collector Ashutosh Kulkarni, Superintendent of Police Swati S Kumar and other senior officials are present at the spot to closely monitor the situation and oversee security arrangements.

The locals have been consistently opposing the mining operations and related infrastructure development project, citing concerns over displacement, environmental impact, and loss of livelihood.

(With inputs by Dev Kumar)