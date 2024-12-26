30 Arrested In Andhra For Illegal Gambling Operation; Cash, Phones Seized

Police busted a gang for organising gambling in Andhra's Eluru on Wednesday, along with the arrest of 30 people, including organizers, officials said.

Acting on credible information, Eluru Rural Police conducted the raid in the SMR area of Tangellamudi, under the jurisdiction of Eluru Rural Police Station, where the accused were caught red-handed gambling with playing cards.

The raid took place in the evening at a thatched shed located in Paturi Nilayam, owned by Paturi Trinadh.

Eluru Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) D Shravan Kumar stated that the raid was conducted under the orders of Eluru SP Kommi Pratap Shiva Kishore, with supervision from senior officials. The operation was led by Eluru Town Circle Inspector G. Satyanarayana and Eluru Rural Sub-Inspector K. Durga Prasad, along with their teams.

SDPO Kumar further mentioned that Rs. 8.10 lakh, 25 mobile phones, and a bike were seized during the operation. Police were verifying the criminal records of the arrested people.

Organizer Pilla Venkatesh alias Gutkalu and another accused however managed to escape.

The SDOP added that 30 men were apprehended, and a Preventive Detention (PD) case will be filed against the organizers if such activities are repeated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)