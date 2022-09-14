3-Year-Old Raped In Madhya Pradesh, Authorities Bulldoze House Of Accused

Police said the accused was involved in a similar offence in the past.

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a labourer at a town in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, following which the police arrested him, while the local civic authorities pulled down his "illegal" house, officials said.

The 35-year-old accused, identified as Girraj Rajak, was arrested after the incident that occurred in Banmore town on Tuesday evening, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rai Singh Narwaria.

The girl was sitting outside when the accused lured her away to a deserted place nearby and sexually assaulted her, he said.

"When the girl's mother heard her crying, she rushed to the place and saw the accused fleeing from the spot. She also followed the accused for some distance, but failed to catch hold of him," the ASP said.

The victim's mother then approached the local police station and filed a complaint, following which he as arrested, he said.

The local authorities demolished his house on Wednesday, he said, adding that the girl was admitted to a hospital in Gwalior, where she is undergoing treatment, and her condition is stable.

Police sources said the accused worked as a labourer at a stone quarry. He is married and has three children. He was involved in a similar offence in the past, they said.

Talking about the action against Rajak's house, Banmore Municipal Council's chief municipal officer Yaswar Goyal said, "The entire colony where the residence of the accused is located is illegal. Therefore, his house was brought down."

The incident took place days after a three-and-a-half-year-old nursery student was raped allegedly by her school bus driver inside the vehicle in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on September 8.

The police later arrested the bus driver and a woman attendant. The Bhopal district administration later also demolished the "illegal" house of the accused driver on the directives of authorities.

