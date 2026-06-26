3 Workers Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas Inside Septic Tank At Delhi Factory

Three workers died after being exposed to toxic gas inside a septic tank in outer Delhi's Mudka Insudtrial area on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The incident took place in the Jwala Puri area of Mundka. According to Delhi Fire Service officials, at around 12:03 pm information was received that some persons were trapped in a septic tank at factory number 93/8 in the Jwala Puri area.

They said soon after receiving the information, two fire trucks were rushed to the spot. Due to traffic congestion en route, another fire engine was dispatched from the opposite direction through Tikri to expedite the rescue.

Later, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) also reached to the spot to oversee the rescue operation.

According to preliminary investigation, three workers - identified as Arun (38), Sandeep (32) and Chand (42), all residents of Sultanpuri's Indra Jheel area - had entered the septic tank one after another and fell unconcious after inhaling toxic fumes.

During the rescue operation, fire department personnel pulled out the trio, however, all three had died by then.

Police from the Mundka police station have launched a probe into the matter and are investigating whether there was any negligence in following safety norms.