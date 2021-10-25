3 Trekkers Dead After Heavy Snowfall In Himachal Pradesh, 10 Rescued

The trekkers has started their expedition on October 17. (Representational image)

Three trekkers from Maharashtra have died after they were caught in a snowstorm in Himachal Pradesh Kinnaur district, officials said today. Ten other trekkers who were part of the expedition have been rescued, they added.

The group of 13 trekkers - 12 from Maharashtra and 1 from West Bengal - started their expedition from Rohru to Burua village in Kinnaur district on October 17 and were stranded at area Burua Kanda top due to snowfall in the region.

"Three trekkers are dead while 10 of them have been rescued. The dead are lying somewhere at around 15000 feet. ITBP team is reaching to the spot today to search the bodies," said ITBP.

The victims have been identified as Rajendra Pathak, Ashok Bhalerao and Deepak Rao.

A team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has been sent to the location to retrieve the bodies, which are believed to be lying somewhere at around 15000 feet.

Last week, rescue officials found the bodies of five trekkers, who started their expedition in Uttarakhand, in Kinnaur district. The trekkers were part of an 11-member trekking party that had gone missing during their expedition from Harshil in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district for Chitkul in Kinnaur district.

The group went missing from October 17 to 19 in Lamkhaga Pass - one of the toughest passes which connects Kinnaur district with Harshil.