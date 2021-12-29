3 Terrorists Killed In Two Encounters In Jammu And Kashmir

A policeman was injured and three terrorists were killed as Jammu and Kashmir saw back-to-back encounters in two districts - Kulgam and Anantnag.

Two separate anti-terrorist operations were launched this evening in the districts of south Kashmir, officials said.

In the Nowgam area of Anantnag, police said, one cop was injured during the security operation. He was later evacuated and shifted to a hospital nearby.

Soon after the Anantnag encounter, an operation was launched at the Mirhama village in the Kulgam district after getting specific inputs, officials said. The terrorists opened fire in the midst of the search operation.

Initially, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, that one terrorist was killed, and later confirmed the killing of two more terrorists in the late-evening operation.

Police are yet to reveal their identity.

The security operation is still on and further details are awaited.