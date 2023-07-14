3 Teenagers Drown While Trying To Swim In Floodwaters In Northeast Delhi

The bodies were pulled out soon after. Police say they are investigating the matter. (file)

Three teenagers died today in Northeast Delhi while trying to swim in floodwaters, police said.

The victims, between 12 and 15-years-old, dived into floodwaters at a ground in Northeast Delhi's Mukundpur area for a bath around 3 pm, after which they drowned. A police constable later dived into the water to rescue them, but the children were unresponsive by then, police said.

The bodies were pulled out soon after. Police say they are investigating the matter.

Several areas in Delhi have been inundated as the Yamuna river crossed the danger mark following incessant rainfall, the highest recorded in the last 45 years.