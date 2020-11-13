3 Soldiers Killed In Action In Pak Shelling, 3 Civilians Dead

Two army jawans, and an officer of the Border Security Force (BSF) were killed in action (File)

Three jawans and as many civilians were killed in ceasefire violation by the Pakistani military along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday, officials said.

Two army jawans, and an officer of the Border Security Force (BSF) were killed in action amid heavy shelling by Pakistani forces.

Three civilians were killed and one was critically injured in the same area.

Separately, seven civilians were injured in shelling in Sawjian in Poonch district

Indian forces have strongly retaliated to the shelling and army sources said there have been multiple casualties on the Pakistani side.