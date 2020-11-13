In Video, Indian Missiles, Rockets Score Direct Hits On Pak Bunkers

A Pakistani bunker explodes after being hit by an anti-tank guided missile fired by Indian Army

A couple of fortified bunkers are seen on top of a ridge on the Pakistan-occupied side across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Seconds later, a cloud of smoke engulfs the enemy structure as it breaks apart - the Indian Army's artillery team has just scored a direct hit with a round fired from long range. Soon, more shells are seen exploding on the hillside.

All this was seen in videos released by army sources.

In multiple videos shared by them, several Pakistani ammunition and fuel storage buildings are also seen burning after direct hits by Indian artillery fire, anti-tank guided missiles and rockets. Yet more visuals show orange flames shooting from one of the structures as the fire intensifies and "cooks" the ammunition in storage.

The Pakistani military started targeting Indian positions along the LoC in several sectors including Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam using mortars and other heavy weapons. They focused their fire at civilian areas, army sources said. Four soldiers were killed in action and three were injured. Three civilians also lost their lives.

Indian artillery opened up soon in retaliation and destroyed the Pakistani military structures.

"Our troops retaliated strongly causing substantial damage to Pakistan Army's infrastructure and casualties across the LoC. Several ammunition dumps and terrorists launch pads have been damaged," an Army source said.

The Pakistani firing came as some terrorists tried to cross into India from Keran sector. The infiltration attempt was stopped by Indian troops in forward posts, army sources said.

Seven Pakistani soldiers were killed and 12 were injured in India's retaliatory artillery barrage, army sources said.

This was the second infiltration attempt within a week. The earlier infiltration attempt in Machhal sector on November 7-8 was also stopped and three terrorists were shot dead.