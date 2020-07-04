3 Soldiers Injured, Terrorist Shot Dead In Encounter In J&K's Kulgam

One more terrorist is believed to be holed up in the area, police said.(Representational image)

One terrorist has been killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. Three soldiers have also been injured in the exchange of fire taking place in Arrah area of the south Kashmir district.

One more terrorist is believed to be holed up in the area, police said.

"So far one unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on," said the Kashmir Force Police.

More details are awaited.