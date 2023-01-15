3 Shot Dead In Madhya Pradesh's Bhind Over Panchayat Poll Rivalry

A case of murder has been filed against 16 people, police said. (Representational)

Three persons were shot dead in Bhind in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday allegedly due to enmity caused by last year's panchayat poll results, a police official said.

The incident occurred at Pachera village under Mehgaon police station limits and the victims have been identified as Hakim Prasad Tyagi (55), his nephew Golu aka Mahesh Tyagi (22 and Pinku Tyagi (35), Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh said.

A case of murder has been filed against 16 people, the SP said.

"According to complainant Manoj Tyagi, the murders were a fallout of a enmity based on the panchayat polls," he said.

As per sources close to PTI, a candidate put up by one of the victims had defeated a person close to the accused.

Meanwhile, families of the victims staged a protest and ransacked Mehgaon hospital where the three were declared dead from bullet injuries, police officials said.

