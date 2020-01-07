As JNU Student Leader Was Bleeding, 2 Police Cases Filed Against Her

More than 30 students and teachers were injured in Sunday's mob attack at JNU.

Three cases have been filed by the police in connection with violence at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), but none of these name the masked attackers who barged into the campus on Sunday evening and attacked students and teachers with sledgehammers and iron rods. Two of the cases name the JNU students' president Aishe Ghosh and other students injured in the mob attack. The third case was filed against unnamed persons a day after the mob attack.

The two cases against Aishe Ghosh and other students were filed on January 5 at around 8:40 pm - one appears to be backdated to a day before -- when the masked mob was still on campus, attacking students, teachers and vandalizing hostels. The cases, filed on the complaint of the JNU administration, charge Aishe Ghosh and 26 other students with vandalizing the server room of the university twice and attacking security guards during registration of students for the winter semester.

The JNU students' union had been protesting against a hostel fee hike and had allegedly barged into the server room to stop the registration process on Sunday afternoon. There were clashes between Left students and ABVP at the time.

Hours later, Aishe Ghosh was left bleeding heavily after the brutal mob attack and had to be taken to hospital.

The First Information Report, filed even while she was being attacked, says: "...since the entire registration process was halted due to the lockdown on the CIS (communication and information) office, an effort was made by the CIS staff with the help of JNU security guards to open the office at 6am in the morning of 4th Jan 2020. At this time the following indulged in physical violence, pushed the lady guards, verbally abused them & threatened them with dire consequences if they would open the lock of the CIS office."

The university had complained that the students "illegally trespassed the university property with the criminal intention to damage the public property. They damaged servers and made it dysfunctional. They also damaged fiber optic power supplies and broke the biometric systems inside the room."

The masked attackers, however, are yet to be identified or named in any case. Though JNU students have accused the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of involvement in the attack in their complaints to the police and some faces can be identified from security camera footage, the FIR names no individual or organization.

