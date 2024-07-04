3 More Bridges Collapse In Bihar, 9th Incident In 15 Days

It was a ninth such incident in the rain-affected state within the past 15 days. (Representational)

Bihar witnessed the collapse of at least three more bridges or causeways on Wednesday, marking the ninth such incident in the rain-affected state within the past 15 days.

No casualties were reported after the three structures, built 30 to 80 years ago by local authorities, caved in during the day in Saran and Siwan districts, officials said.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, however, alleged that four bridges collapsed in a single day and the chief minister and his deputies are silent.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar directed the Road Construction Department (RCD) and Rural Works Department (RWD) to immediately conduct a survey of all old bridges in the state and identify those that require immediate repairing.

"Certain portions of bridges/causeways that caved in Siwan and Saran on Wednesday are very old," Chaitanya Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary, WRD, said in a statement.

"These structures don't seem to have been constructed following required parameters. It also appears that the foundation was not deep enough, a reason why these structures got damaged during floods," it said.

First, a portion of a small bridge over the Gandaki river in Deoria block of Siwan district collapsed at around 5 am.

"A portion of a bridge in Deoria block collapsed this morning," Deputy Development Commissioner Mukesh Kumar said adding that the cause is under investigation.

Later, another small bridge reportedly met the same fate in Teghra block of the district. Despite repeated attempts, the district magistrate of Siwan was not available for his comments.

Two more small bridges also collapsed in Saran, District Magistrate Aman Samir said.

"One small bridge that collapsed in Janta Bazar area was 100 years old. Another one that caved in is located in Lahladpur area and was built 25 years ago. A high-level probe has been ordered," Samir said.

Local people suggested that heavy rainfall for the past few days may have contributed to the collapse of these small bridges.

More than 10 such incidents of bridge collapse have been reported from different parts of the state in the last 15 days.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar directed RWD and RCD officials to immediately conduct a survey of all old bridges.

Chairing a meeting to review maintenance policies of the departments, the CM said, "The RCD has already prepared its bridge maintenance policy, and the RWD should immediately chalk out its plan at the earliest.

A total of nine bridges have collapsed in various districts such as Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran and Kishanganj within the past 15 days.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, Kumar asked department heads to take strict action against the guilty.

Senior RJD leader, Tejashwi Yadav, wrote on X, "Four bridges collapsed in Bihar in a single day! The CM and both Dy CMs of the state are silent over it.

The NDA government should tell us who is guilty, the former deputy chief minister said.

"Apparently, since BJP is in the government, corruption and crime are no longer issues," he said.

