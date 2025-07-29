3 Minors Break Into Friend's House In Delhi, Steal Gold, Other Valuables

Three teenagers were detained for allegedly breaking into the house of their friend in Delhi's RK Puram area, an official on Tuesday said.

The accused, aged between 15 to 16 years, were close friends of the complainant's son and told police that they were lured by greed after observing his lavish spending as he used to spend money on them, he said.

The official said the accused teenagers assumed that valuables would be stored at their friend's residence.

They committed the burglary while the family was away, he said, adding police recovered the entire stolen gold jewellery, which included multiple items of personal adornment.

According to the complaint filed by Ravinder, a resident of RK Puram, the burglary took place between 2 pm and 4 pm on July 15, when the accused broke the lock of his house and decamped with gold ornaments.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS, police said.

The breakthrough came during analysis of CCTV footage from the area. One suspect was seen wearing a black T-shirt with "Gangsters" written on the back. He was identified as a minor following which police detained all three suspects near Rock Garden, they said.

The juveniles confessed to committing the burglary in the presence of their parents, a Juvenile Welfare Officer (JWO) and the complainant, police said.

No prior criminal record has surfaced against the minors, they said.

