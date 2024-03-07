3 Members Of Wedding Band Killed In Agra As Iron Trolley Touches Live Wire

Three members of the band died on the spot (Representational)

Three members of a wedding band were electrocuted and one was injured when an iron trolley they were pulling came in contact with a high-tension wire in Agra's Kheragarh area, the police said.

Kheragarh Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Imram Ahmad said the incident happened on Wednesday when the band was going for a wedding procession to the Saleh Nagar village.

Sachin, an eyewitness, who was injured, posted a video on social media narrating the incident. He said while the iron trolley was being pulled, it came in contact with a high-tension wire.

Three members of the band died on the spot, he said.

"After the incident, local police and ambulance were called and the injured were sent to the community health centre in Kheragarh where doctors declared the three dead on arrival," the ACP said.

The victims have been identified as Achal Singh (52), Santosh (29), and Lohre (45), the ACP said, adding that the bodies have been sent for an autopsy.

Based on the complaint by the victims' families, legal action is being taken against those responsible for the incident, the officer said.

