"Fully Utilising Rs 500": Video Of Youths Trashing Agra Hotel Room Sparks Outrage Online

A video showing three young men creating a mess inside a hotel room has gone viral on social media, drawing strong criticism for their uncivil behaviour.

In the video, the youths are seen jumping on the hotel bed while wearing shoes, dirtying the bedsheets, pillows, and blankets. They are also heard saying they are "fully utilising" the Rs 500 they paid for the room. The room appears badly damaged and untidy by the end of the clip.

The video was shared on social media platform X by the handle Ghar Ke Kalesh. The post carried a caption questioning the civic sense of the youths and criticised their behaviour after renting a room in Agra. The caption described the act as an example of poor manners and lack of responsibility.

Soon after being shared, the video began circulating widely and attracted a large number of reactions. Many users condemned the actions of the young men and called for better civic sense and accountability in public spaces. Several people also expressed concern about the damage caused to hotel property.

So far, there has been no official statement from the hotel management or from local authorities regarding the incident. It also remains unclear when the video was recorded or whether any action has been taken against the individuals involved.

Despite the lack of official response, the video continues to gain attention online and has sparked a wider discussion on responsible behaviour while using public or rented spaces.

"Showing such disregard for public and private spaces reflects a lack of basic civic sense, education and awareness are needed," commented one user. Others demanded action, with someone writing, "Hotel owner should file a complaint in the police station for intensely destroying property." Some users also shared their thoughts on why such incidents might occur, with one commenter saying, "That's why owners prefer couples as paying guests." Another user chimed in, "The reason why students don't get PG homes easily."