3 Members Of A Odisha Family Sentenced To Life In Dowry Death Case

A court on Wednesday sentenced three members of a family, including an elderly couple, to life imprisonment in a dowry death case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kendrapara, Pragyan Panigrahi passed the order convicting the three persons, to life imprisonment after finding them guilty of murdering Laxmi Mallik for dowry, six years back.

The three sentenced to life imprisonment include the victim's husband Sushant Mallik (35), father-in-law Agansti Mallik (67) and mother-in-law Mukta Mallik (60).

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 on each of them for destruction of evidence in the case, Additional Public Prosecutor Sanjay Jena said.

The dowry death took place on March 4, 2013.

The convicted trio had tied the victim's hands and legs and set her on fire. The charred remains of the body were later found by police. The horrifying murder had triggered public outrage.