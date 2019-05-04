3 Maoists Arrested, One Surrenders In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada: Police

Three Maoists were arrested and another surrendered in separate places in Dantewada district (FILE PHOTO)

Three Maoists on Saturday were arrested and another surrendered in separate places in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said.

Hadma Madkam (22) and Deva Barse (21) were arrested near Barrevesa village, while Hidma Kawasi (25) was arrested in Kirandul police station area, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

Hidma Kawasi was injured on his legs during an encounter with security forces on May 2 in the forest between Perpa and Madkamiras villages in Kirandul area, he said.

A Maoist "commander" Madvi Muiya was shot in that encounter, he added.

Hidma Kawasi, "commander" of "Malangir area committee's action team", was an expert in assembling and planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs), the SP said, adding that he was carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head.

Hadma Madkam and Deva Barse, both "jan militia" members of the proscribed Maoist outfit, were arrested by local police when they were allegedly trying to put up put Maoist posters near Barrevesa, he said.

In the third incident, a cadre identified as Neelu Bhaskar, who was active as a member of supply team of Maoists, surrendered before the SP in Dantewada.

Neelu Bhaskar, who has been associated with the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) since five years, was staying in Andhra Pradesh and handling supply of explosives, medicines, electronic items, uniforms and commodities of daily use to the ultras in south Bastar, Mr Pallava said.

Recently, Neelu Bhaskar had shifted to Perpa and was tasked with conducting reconnaissance on the movement of security forces, he said.

In his statement, Neelu Bhaskar said he decided to cut off ties with the Maoists after getting frustrated with their hollow ideology, the SP added.

