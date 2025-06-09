Chhattisgarh Cop Dies, Two Officers Injured In Landmine Blast In Sukma

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. In a recent Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh, ASP Akash Rao Girpunje was killed by a pressure IED while investigating a prior incident. Two other officers were injured but are stable. His death underscores the ongoing dangers in the region, even in safe areas.

In one of the most devastating Maoist attacks in recent times, Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Rao Girpunje died and two other senior police officers seriously injured after a pressure IED blast rocked Chhattisgarh's Sukma district today.

The blast took place near Dondra village on the Konta-Errabore road, just 2 km from the town of Konta - a route considered so safe that locals often go there for evening walks.

But on this day, the path was anything but safe.

Official sources said Maoists had set fire to a Poklain machine near NH-30 late Sunday night. ASP Girpunje and his team, including Sub-Divisional Police Officer Bhanupratap Chandrakar and Station House Officer Inspector Sonal Gwala, proceeded to investigate the incident early this morning.

Parking their vehicle on the highway, the officers began patrolling on foot.

The Maoists had planted a pressure-activated IED just 100 meters inside the trail. As ASP Akash Rao stepped on it, the blast ripped through the area, fatally injuring him and wounding the two others.

The officers were rushed to Konta Hospital for urgent medical attention. But Mr Girpunje, 42, who bore the full impact of the explosion, succumbed to his injuries during treatment. His lower body was severely damaged in the blast.

SDOP Bhanupratap Chandrakar and Inspector Sonal Gwala were also injured but are now reported to be out of danger. Both officers are being airlifted to a higher medical facility for advanced care.

Akash Rao Girpunje was from Raipur district and was a 2013 batch direct recruit officer who had been serving as Additional SP, Konta, since 2024.

Known as one of the most committed and courageous officers in the Chhattisgarh Police force, he had earlier served in Left Wing Exttremist-affected areas like Manpur-Mohla and Sukma, leading critical anti-Maoist operations.

Under his tenure, more than five security camps were established in highly sensitive areas of Sukma - a feat that had earned him respect among peers and locals alike.

Before joining the police force, he had worked as a Probationary Officer in UCO Bank, and cleared the Chhattisgarh Public Service Examination in his very first attempt in 2012.

A Daughter Awaits a Father Who Won't Return

In an off-camera conversation with NDTV, Akash Rao's grieving father revealed that his granddaughter Pihu's birthday was just two days away. "Akash had promised to come home to celebrate with the family," he said, holding back tears.

That promise, like many others of brave men in uniform, will now remain unfulfilled.

His remains are being brought to Raipur, where a guard of honour and state funeral will be held.

Top officials from Chhattisgarh Police and the government are expected to be present to pay their final respects.

In a statement, the Chhattisgarh Government and Police Headquarters said: "We stand united with the family of our martyr Akash Rao Girpunje in this hour of grief. His sacrifice will further strengthen our resolve to destroy an inhuman and conspiratorial outfit like the CPI (Maoist)."

Monday's attack is a grim reminder that even seemingly safe zones in Bastar are still vulnerable to sudden, calculated Maoist strikes. The proximity of the blast site - barely 1 km from a CRPF camp - highlights the sophistication of the ambush.